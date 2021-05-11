Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes wants the club to sign 2 players this summer - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly told the club to sign a couple of players in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese midfielder has identified two positions that the Red Devils will need to strengthen ahead of next season. He has reportedly requested the club to sign a ball-playing central defender and a defensive midfielder this summer.

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United to sign a center-back to play alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense. The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane and Pau Torres in recent months.

The former Sporting Lisbon man also believes the club need to sign a defensive midfielder to help protect the back four and provide freedom for attacking midfielders to venture forward.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and could offer Jesse Lingard plus cash in a bid to sign the Englishman.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's talisman since joining the club in January 2020. He had an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 14 appearances last season.

The 26-year-old has continued his scintillating form in the current campaign. He has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Apart from being the Red Devils' source of creativity and goals, Bruno Fernandes has proven himself to be a natural leader.

27 - Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27). Machine. pic.twitter.com/YSrLpaO2p2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

Manchester United need to build a squad around Bruno Fernandes to challenge for trophies in the near future

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's talisman since joining the club in January 2020

Bruno Fernandes has proven that he is a player around whom Manchester United can build a squad to challenge for trophies.

The Red Devils are currently one or two key signings away from mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Manchester United managed to extend Edinson Cavani's stay at Old Trafford on Monday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now try to convince Paul Pogba to commit his future to the club as the Frenchman only has one year left on his current deal.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make two signings #MUFC https://t.co/dYwlWeW0vO — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) May 10, 2021

The signing of a defensive midfielder and defender could also provide Manchester United with the stability that they currently lack at the back.