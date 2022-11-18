Manchester United star Casemiro spends £430,000 on 2 supercars for him and his wife ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has purchased two supercars for himself and his wife ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. He spent approximately £430,000 on the two cars. Casemiro got himself a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge worth £230,000. He spent another £200,000 on his wife Anna Mariana, getting her a 2021 Bentley Bentayga SUV (via The Sun).

Both vehicles were delivered to the Brazilian's mansion in Chesire on Wednesday. Casemiro is currently training with Brazil ahead of the World Cup, but family members were reportedly seen at the mansion when the cars were delivered.

Celebrity Detective @celeb_detective Casemiro rocks up at Man Utd training in new £200k Bentley after landing eye-watering £350k-a-week contract - ift.tt/nQT35Kp Casemiro rocks up at Man Utd training in new £200k Bentley after landing eye-watering £350k-a-week contract - ift.tt/nQT35Kp https://t.co/2kmWNZhfiK

The Manchester United midfielder's weekly salary of £350,000 played a part in making such purchases possible. Casemiro is the third highest paid player at Old Trafford, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea earning more — £480,000 and £370,000 respectively.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro tackles Richarlison during Brazil training ahead of World Cup

The Manchester United midfielder is famed for his tough tackling and zero-compromise style in the middle of the park. In a recent video, the former Real Madrid man showed that he maintains the same intensity even in training.

In a video below, Casemiro can be seen taking on Richarlison (via Football Daily).

Football Daily @footballdaily Casemiro trying to take out Richarlison in Brazil training 🤣 Casemiro trying to take out Richarlison in Brazil training 🤣 🇧🇷 https://t.co/b2mhoFUIA6

Casemiro, who has five goals in 65 appearances for the Selecao, took no prisoners when he saw a chance to tackle Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison in training. Casemiro is a vital part of the Brazil squad and he showed his manager Tite his combative drive with the tackle.

Tite will be glad to know that the combative spine of his midfield remains sharp and will hope the five-time Champions League winner can lead them to a successful tournament. Brazil will hope they can win the World Cup for the sixth time and Casemiro's form could determine their success.

Richarlison recovered from the challenge and continued with the training session. He will be confident about Brazil's options in midfield as they also have Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paqueta.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes