Manchester United star causing 'tactical anarchy' at Old Trafford and is privately viewed as 'uncoachable' - Reports

According to the Independent, multiple sources have claimed that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is causing “tactical anarchy” at the club.

Until last season, Fernandes was the clear talisman for the Red Devils. The Portuguese has scored 49 goals and has 39 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions since joining the Red Devils in January, 2020. These statistics are glorious for an attacking midfielder.

However, Fernandes has scored only four times in his last 33 appearances and has been thoroughly inconsistent with his overall play as well.

According to sources, Fernandes has been accused of disrupting overall play due to his tactical anarchy. The Portuguese tends to always be on the lookout for the “magic pass” and sometimes refuses to take the simple option. This has apparently caused disarray with respect to overall team play.

This aspect of his game was always on full display under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. However, the criticism has been accentuated as a result of Manchester United’s overall struggles this season.

The Independent claimed that one source even called Fernandes “uncoachable.” His tendency to always try something different can be frustrating at times for fans and his teammates alike.

Bruno Fernandes becomes the latest to be criticized at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’ form has been a cause of concern throughout the season for Manchester United fans. The club is guilty of arguably having too many confidence-based players who simply cause more harm than good when their confidence is shot.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are all such players.

The Portuguese midfielder has produced regular assists this season but his goalscoring is not comparable to last campaign. He has scored nine goals and made 14 assists in 37 games in all competitions so far this season.

One of the reasons for this is also that the team now has bonafide strikers. They tend to take up attacking spaces that the midfielder loves to take up with his late darting runs.

The likes of Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood tended to push to the flanks while playing as strikers last season. This allowed Fernandes to take up attacking spaces that have simply not been available this term. The situation has worsened since Ronaldo began dropping back more often.

SPORTbible @sportbible



sportbible.com/football/watch… A football fan has created a brutal video of Bruno Fernandes' disasterclass for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid A football fan has created a brutal video of Bruno Fernandes' disasterclass for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid 😳sportbible.com/football/watch…

Fernandes has arguably been United's best player over the last two seasons. Hence, the club's fans will be eager to see their Portuguese superstar return to his clinical form.

