Manchester United star claims he knew Anthony Martial would score against Wolves after he got his haircut with team's favored barber

A Manchester United midfielder has amusingly attributed Anthony Martial's goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers to the team's barber, who cut the Frenchman's hair before the game. The player in question is none other than Portuguese talisman, Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils secured a 2-0 victory against Wolves as Martial and Alejandro Garnacho got on the scoresheet. Antony assisted the French international's first-half strike while Fernandes set up the Spaniard's stoppage-time effort.

Following the encounter, the Portuguese international stated in jest that Martial was able to find the back of the net as he had a haircut prior to the match. Fernandes said (per the club's official website):

“I knew he was going to score today because he had his haircut with our barber. Every time he gets his haircut with him, he gets his goal. So, I will call him [the barber] every time now to go the day before the game to cut his hair because we need this Anthony. We need the Anthony that scores goals, that gives us a lot of quality on the ball and creates a lot of space for others."

The Manchester United star added:

“So, I'm really pleased for his goal and also for seeing [Alejandro] Garnacho getting back to the games and getting his goal too.”

Martial has registered 18 Premier League appearances in a Manchester United shirt this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists. He has also bagged a goal and an assist in three UEFA Europa League encounters.

“It was a must-win" – Manchester United star speaks on Wolves win and Premier League top-four race

Fernandes also touched upon the importance of Manchester United's victory over Wolves and its implications on the top-four race.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table. Prior to the win, Erik ten Hag's side were only one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand.

United have now increased that gap to four points, and with only three games left to go, it could play a significant role in securing Champions League football next season.

Fernandes acknowledged this and said:

“It was a must-win because we know that we need points to get the position we want to get the top four. We did our job properly and that's why we got the three points."

The Portuguese international then lavished praise on his opponents for their abilities, following which, he added:

“So, I think we did really well, [it was] a professional performance and that's why we get the points.”

Manchester United will next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on May 20.

