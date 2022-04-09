Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo defends son on Instagram after criticism 

Cristiano Ronaldo defended his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., after some comments were made on Instagram about him.

Ronaldo's mum posted a picture of her and her grandson next to each other whilst on a beach. Some fans were keen to point out that the Portuguese legend's son was wearing Nike as well as Adidas.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a massive deal with Nike over the last few years and has been one of the main faces of the brand since their agreement in 2016.

Ronaldo's contract with Nike is reportedly worth around $1 billion. So, fans have tried to troll his son for picking out the branded socks that he's wearing.

The Manchester United superstar came to the defense of his son in the comments, saying:

"He wears what he wants. Not what you want."

Life in Manchester hasn't been what Cristiano Ronaldo wanted

When Ronaldo made the move back to the Red Devils this summer, fans and pundits alike saw the switch as something that would benefit the former Premier League champions.

After a fast start from Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer, the goals and assists have seemed to dry up.

12 goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League this season may seem like a good return for someone who is 37. But by Ronaldo's standards, he'd be seething at the record.

However, if it wasn't for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Manchester United probably wouldn't have got as far as they did in most competitions this season.

A few last-minute goals to rescue points has been Ronaldo's bread and butter. The most prominent being the winner against Villareal in the Champions League to keep the Red Devils' hopes alive.

©®⓻ @Ronaldo__Prop How did Cristiano Ronaldo score a last minute game winner against this Villarreal super team🥶 How did Cristiano Ronaldo score a last minute game winner against this Villarreal super team🥶 https://t.co/E12nMovBEw

An incredible hat-trick against Tottenham last month was a vintage performance from Cristiano Ronaldo that the Old Trafford faithful have been crying out for.

The modern-day great keeps coming up with goals and performances that make one believe that he's 20. Yet, the legendary footballer is coming under criticism, especially relating to off-field matters.

The striker hit the headlines after he was substituted against Brentford and seemed to feel angry, storming off the pitch flinging his hands.

Apart from this, there were reports that he missed games earlier in the season as he just didn't care about playing and wanted to spend time with his family. All this has added to the feeling of his return to Old Trafford having been a big let-down.

