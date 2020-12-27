Manchester United star Daniel James attracting interest from West Brom - Reports

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is looking to sign Manchester United winger, Daniel James on loan in January. Allardyce is reportedly a huge fan of the winger but will be hard-pressed to convince him to leave Old Trafford since he has returned to United starting line-up in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Star, the veteran manager is keen to take James to West Brom to help them in their fight against relegation. West Brom are currently in 19th place in the Premier League table, with just seven points from their opening 14 games.

James has had to make do with a bit-part role at Manchester United over the last 18 months. The Welshman has been sidelined to the bench since the emergence of Mason Greenwood but was handed rare starts in recent Premier League games against Leeds United and Leicester City.

James was heavily linked with a loan move to Leeds United in the summer, as he sought regular playing time this season ahead of the 2021 European Championships.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, was desperate to keep a hold of him and convinced him to stay put for the current campaign. Several Premier League sides are reportedly interested in signing the winger with the promise of regular first team football.

Daniel James is likely to stay at Manchester United despite interest from West Brom, Leeds and Brighton

Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Burnley are some of the other clubs that have reportedly enquired about the availability of James. Leeds previously tried to sign James twice and also came close to doing so before he made the switch to Old Trafford from Swansea.

Manchester United, however, will be keen to keep hold of James, as they face a busy schedule ahead in the Premier League, Europa League, League Cup and the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old has forced his way back into the Manchester United starting lineup, putting in some impressive displays against Leeds and Leicester City. The pacy winger was also praised by Solskjaer earlier this week.

"Dan's a Man United player. He's proven time and time again how he can improve our performances at time with his exceptional pace. His pace is impossible to stop. Dan's got a big role to play for us and it has nothing to do with whatever club he nearly signed for."