Manchester United star details Erik ten Hag's half-time message in thrilling 2-1 win over Brentford

Manchester United secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7. Following this, Diogo Dalot has provided insight into the pivotal half-time instructions from manager Erik ten Hag that helped turn the tide at Old Trafford.

Mathias Jensen put Brentford ahead during the 26th minute, leaving United trailing. However, Scott McTominay's heroic late goals secured the victory, with the midfielder coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute. He scored in the third and seventh minutes of stoppage time.

The thrilling win marked a potential turning point in Manchester United's season and showcased their resilience in adversity.

Speaking about the halftime adjustments, Dalot shared via the Daily Express:

"We kept calm and we listened to what the manager said, trying to change a few things to find more spaces on the full-backs and trying to switch the game."

Dalot noted that Brentford's fatigue played a role in their eventual victory, saying:

"They (Brentford) were really tired at the end, and that shows we kept them running in their own half. When it’s like that, it’s really difficult to get to the end of a game without being tired."

The Portuguese defender praised McTominay's impact, emphasising the team's unity and fighting spirit, adding:

"When Scott came in with the energy and mentality he has, it shows we are a proper team, and I am really happy for him. When you win a game like this, you get to the dressing room excited, and you can look at everybody; you could see that they gave everything."

Dalot acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the team's determination. However, United's win over Brentford lifted them to 10th place in the Premier League standings, with 12 points in eight games.

Manchester United set to extend Victor Lindelof's contract amid Italian club's interest

Manchester United are taking steps to secure the services of defender Victor Lindelof for the foreseeable future amid growing interest from Italian clubs, as per UnitedInFocus. The Red Devils, who added Jonny Evans to their defensive ranks in the summer, want to maintain depth at the center-back position.

Lindelof's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but United plan to extend it until the summer of 2025 by activating a one-year option. This move safeguards their defensive options and ensures they don't lose Lindelof on a free transfer.

Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan have expressed interest in signing the Swedish defender. Despite potential contract extensions, Manchester United are expected to change their defensive lineup in 2024, with Lindelof possibly on the transfer list.