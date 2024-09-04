Manchester United star determined to fight for his place in the team amid exit rumors - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly prepared to stay at the club and fight for his place in the squad despite rumors of an exit this summer. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after facing a turbulent start to the season.

Brazilian veteran Casemiro moved to Old Trafford as a marquee addition in 2022 and quickly won the fans over with the quality of his displays. However, his performances fell off in the 2023-24 season, leading many fans to call for his removal from the squad.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hauled the former Real Madrid man off at half-time in his side's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, September 1. Casemiro lost possession twice in his own half, leading to the Reds' first two goals in the encounter. After the transfer window in England closed, the 32-year-old was linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and Turkish Super Lig.

Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler has now reported that the Brazilian is prepared to fight for his place at Old Trafford and will turn down any approaches. He had been linked with a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, who have recently signed 2023 African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen on loan.

With the Turkish window still open until September 18th, Casemiro will be looking to remain in the Premier League by the time it closes. The midfielder could lose his place in United's starting XI to new addition Manuel Ugarte, who joined this summer from PSG.

Casemiro has suffered a significant dip in his performance levels over the past year, and this contributed to him losing his place in the Brazil national team. The experienced midfielder has a battle on his hands to prove his relevance at Old Trafford, and he appears ready to do so.

Manchester United complete signing of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper

Manchester United have announced the arrival of former Arsenal goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk to Old Trafford on a permanent basis. The Poland-born shot-stopper has swapped the Emirates for the Theater of Dreams after his contract with the North London side expired.

Still only 21, Graczyk will play with the U-21s at Manchester United this season, and was on the bench when they faced Blackburn Rivers U-21s. He will aim to further his development at the club and potentially stake his claim for a first-team berth.

The Red Devils snapped up youngster Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal earlier this summer, although the move is pending Premier League approval, and have now added a second. Both players will hope for a smooth and fruitful transition from London to Manchester this season.

