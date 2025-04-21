Manchester United star dubbed ‘nowhere near good enough’ by Jamie O’Hara after 1-0 loss to Wolves

Jamie O'Hara slammed Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United's 1-0 loss in the Premier League to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (April 20). The former player opined that the striker was not good enough to play for the Red Devils.

Speaking on Sky Sports, O'Hara remarked that Hojlund was taking too long to shoot, which was costing Manchester United in matches. He added that the striker was failing to spot runs from his teammates. O'Hara said (via Metro):

"Hojlund makes a massive mess of it. He's driving through. Mainoo has made a great run. He's in acres of space. It's not even a hard pass and Mainoo would have a free shot on goal. But Hojlund takes 20 minutes to get it out of his feet and Wolves get back to make a tackle. That sums up his Man United career: not good enough, nowhere near good enough. Hojlund does nothing up front on his own."

Talking about the Red Devils' loss to Wolverhampton, O'Hara added:

"It was a poor performance from them today. I'm not convinced about Man United, I'm not convinced at all. I don't know if this formation works, I really don't. They've got massive problems. He hasn't got the players for the system. In the summer they need to decide whether to bring in loads of new players for Ruben Amorim or get a new manager. United's league form is unacceptable and if they don't win the Europa League it's a disaster of a season."

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton on Sunday, with Pablo Sarabia scoring the lone goal of the match in the 77th minute. The three points saw Wolves move level with the Red Devils, who are 14th on the league table.

Manchester United do not have a Rasmus Hojlund problem, insists Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim was quick to show his support for Rasmus Hojlund in the post-match interview on Sunday. The head coach claimed that the striker, who lost eight out of 10 duels, was not the only one missing chances. He defended the youngster, saying the entire Manchester United squad were struggling in front of the goal.

Amorim said (via Metro):

"If you look at the games, we have several players that missed big chances, not just Rasmus. But Rasmus, of course, the game is to score goals because he is a striker. But it's a team thing. I've already said that. Our team should score goals. It's not just Rasmus that's missing the chances, it's all the team."

Manchester United could slip to 15th on the league table if Tottenham Hotspur win or draw against Nottingham Forest on Monday night (April 21). With just five matches left in the season, the Red Devils are safe from relegation, as 18th-placed Ipswich Town have 21 points, 17 behind Ruben Amorim's side.

