Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is considering move to South America amid interest from Barcelona- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani in January. The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to South America in recent months. The reports come after seeing his playing time diminish after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Sun, Barcelona are desperate to sign a striker during the winter transfer window. The Catalan giants will be without Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for three months after undergoing a 'cardiological evaluation'.

French attacker Ousmane Dembele made his return to football after five months this week. But he is set to be ruled out of action once again after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Catalan giants parted ways with Antoine Griezmann, who joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal. They also bid adieu to Lionel Messi who left the club to join PSG after the expiration of his contract. Barcelona were, however, unable to sign adequate replacements for the duo due to their dire financial situation.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was one of the standout players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last season. He scored seventeen goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. The Uruguyuan signed a one-year contract with Manchester United last summer after the expiration of his deal with PSG.

The Red Devils opted to extend the striker's deal after witnessing his incredible performances for the club last season. Cavani has, however, seen his playing time diminish since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has made just five appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League and has scored one goal. Cavani has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors in recent months. The striker has made no secret of his desire to return to South America in the near future and play for the Argentine club.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will need to take a pay-cut if he is to force through a move to Barcelona

Barcelona parted ways with a number of the club's highest earners, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, to cope with their current financial situation. The club is facing debts totalling up to €1.35 million.

Edinson Cavani is currently earning £9 million-a-year at Manchester United. He will have to take a significant pay-cut if he is to force through a move to Barcelona in January. Reports have suggested the 34-year-old has his heart set on a move back to South America in order stay be close to his family.

Manchester United will look to keep hold of the former PSG striker until the expiration of his contract next summer. The Red Devils lack players that possess the work-rate, desire, and goal-scoring ability of Edinson Cavani.

