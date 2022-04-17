Manchester United star hails Cristiano Ronaldo's 'unbelievable' mentality after Norwich hat-trick

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo following yet another hat-trick for the Portuguese forward.

The 37-year-old was once again the savior for the Red Devils. They managed to beat a resilient Norwich City side 3-2 on Saturday, April 16 thanks to the Portuguese forward's mesmerizing hat-trick.

United are now back in contention for a top-four finish with both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal having lost at the weekend.

It was the 60th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and his Manchester United teammate Lindelof has heaped praise on the talismanic forward.

The Swedish centre-back said (via Mirror):

“I mean it's just unbelievable, and the way he keeps on scoring goals is unbelievable."

Lindelof continued,

“But, I mean, we're seeing every day the work he puts in and the way he takes care of his body. His mentality is just unbelievable, so I'm not really sure what else to say.”

Manchester United are now fifth having leapfrogged Arsenal with their crucial victory over Norwich. Spurs remain fourth but are just three points ahead of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has come into criticism throughout the season with the Red Devils encountering one of their worst campaigns in history.

But the former Juventus star was in red-hot form during the win over the Canaries and the Old Trafford faithful were reminded of the great qualities he possesses.

Manchester United @ManUtd We all know what happened next We all know what happened next ✨ https://t.co/Vkqm5HAC8v

Victor Lindelof on Manchester United's top four hopes

The Red Devils could still finish in the top four

Manchester United hit rock bottom last Saturday when they suffered a demoralizing defeat to relegation candidates Everton.

They were expected to beat Norwich, who sit bottom of the table and did so with a nervy 3-2 win. Moreover, with Spurs and Arsenal having dropped points, United are right back in the fight for the top four.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Manchester United number 7 to score 20+ goals in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo. #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Manchester United number 7 to score 20+ goals in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo. #MUFC https://t.co/jnbHoOo41L

Lindelof commented on the Red Devils' pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification following their vital win:

“Especially at this stage of the season, the three points is very, very important. Obviously the results elsewhere were in our favour, so we've just got to stick to it. We need to try to win as many games as possible and hopefully we can finish in the top four. I thought we made it a little bit too difficult for ourselves, but we got the three points, so that's the most important thing."

He continued,

“I think, overall, we did an OK game. In the first-half especially, we controlled the game, we scored two goals and I think we could have just kept the ball a little bit better. Even at 2-2, we knew we could score another goal, so it's I think it's a point to keep the head calm and try to control the game a little bit better. They got a few really good counter-attacks on us and I think we could have could have avoided that, and then Cristiano scored another goal, so yeah, fantastic.”

Next up for Ralf Rangnick's side is a crucial clash with Premier League title challengers Liverpool. It promises to be a tantalizing affair.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit