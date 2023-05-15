Manchester United star Harry Maguire enjoys breakfast date with wife after win against Wolves 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was seen enjoying a designer breakfast with his wife Fern after his team's Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. Maguire rocked a Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt as he walked towards a cafe with his better half.

The couple was seen enjoying a designer coffee. The name of the fashion brand, Gucci, was written on the coffee. Fern uploaded the image of the specially curated caffeinated drink on her Instagram story.

Maguire made a substitute appearance in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13). The central defender came on as a substitute. Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils the lead before Alejandro Garnacho scored a last-ditch stunner to seal the win.

Maguire seemingly enjoyed his time after the win by having a grand breakfast. The Englishman has made 30 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season. However, most of them have been off the bench, as he has started only 15.

Journalist provides update on Harry Maguire's Manchester United future

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019. He has made 174 appearances across competitions for the club. However, this season, the Englishman has been a bit-part player.

Manager Erik ten Hag has preferred the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the heart of defence. Hence, Maguire could be deemed surplus to requirements and be on his way out.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Maguire could leave the Red Devils before next season, telling GiveMeSport:

"He’d have to open minded to the fact that this is over, it’s very unlikely that he can stay especially given that Victor Lindelof has had a bit of a turnaround in form and pushed himself up the pecking order."

Jones added:

“So, I think that Maguire’s time is up, but we don’t know that for sure yet because the conversations haven’t happened and it’s only once this season is up that that will be formalised.”

Maguire, though, might attract the interest of other Premier League clubs. There were also reports from Sky Sports that Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a swoop for the 30-year-old central defender. What the future beholds for the Englishman remains to be seen.

