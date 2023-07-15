Manchester United star Harry Maguire runs into ex-Liverpool forward while on holiday with wife

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire stumbled upon former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch during his recent vacation in Portugal. Fresh from an extended break, the United captain was set to report back for pre-season training, but seized the final moments of his vacation to bask under the Portuguese sun.

The United center-back was accompanied by his wife Fern, whom he wedded the previous year. According to The Sun, they were spotted on the beach, as he wore black swimming trunks and a cap, with a grey towel casually draped over his shoulders. His 28-year-old wife turned heads in a chic bikini and stylish sunglasses, revelling in a seaside stroll.

While unwinding in a local bar after a sandy saunter, they crossed paths with none other than Crouch. The ex-Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward, donned eye-catching shorts and a shirt. He was seen greeting and talking with the Manchester United defender. The duo also had their discussions over pints of cider.

However, despite the relaxed atmosphere, the looming shadow of uncertainty hangs over Maguire's future with Manchester United. There are rumblings that the club might be considering selling the defender in a bid to bolster their transfer funds.

He has since been seen as surplus to requirements on the field, having started a mere eight Premier League matches throughout last season.

Manchester United and Liverpool keep their eyes on Real Madrid's strategic shuffle to sell Aurelien Tchouameni

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid are considering selling Aurelien Tchouameni to pave the way for Kylian Mbappe's highly anticipated arrival. Both Manchester United and Liverpool have been eyeing Tchouameni as a key reinforcement to their midfield lineups. This latest development suggests they might stand a chance to lure him to English shores.

The manhunt for Tchouameni has been fueled by the combined scouting prowess of Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp. Both managers are acutely aware of the young prodigy's potential, and reports claim that United and Liverpool have the French dynamo on their tracking list.

Arsenal were also linked with the midfielder, but those speculations appear to have faded, as they have signed Declan Rice.

Real Madrid's midfield is replete with stellar names like Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde. However, they find themselves grappling with a significant dearth of strikers.

Following Karim Benzema's exit to Al Ittihad in June, the Bernabeu outfit are left with only Joselu and Brahim Diaz on their striking roster.

Therefore, the anticipated sale of Tchouameni could bolster Real Madrid's financial reserves, enabling them to green-light the much-rumoured mega-bucks move for Mbappe.