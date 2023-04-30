Manchester United star hints desire to take famed No. 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has hinted that he would like to take on the Red Devils' iconic No. 7 shirt previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Garnacho made his debut for Manchester United in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea under Ralf Rangnick in April last year. He also featured in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on the final day of last season.

The Argentinian has gone on to become a regular for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag this season. The winger has made 29 appearances across competitions for the English giants, bagging four goals and five assists.

Manchester United rewarded Garnacho for his performances this season by handing him a new deal last week. The attacker is now contracted to the Old Trafford outfit till the end of the 2027-28 season.

As Garnacho's prominence continues to rise, he has hinted at a desire to take on the famed No. 7 shirt. The 18-year-old suggested that he's ready to wear the iconic jersey by liking a tweet from a fan that read:

"Give Garnacho the 7 shirt"

Garnacho currently wears the No. 49 shirt for Manchester United but has played in the No. 7 jersey at youth level. Although the winger appears ready to take on the iconic shirt, the Red Devils might think it's too early for him to don the kit.

Manchester United's No. 7 shirt has been vacant since Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

The No. 7 jersey is perhaps one of the most iconic shirts in the game's history. Its significance is even bigger at Manchester United, considering the players who have donned it over the years.

David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best played a part in making the No. 7 shirt iconic at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, took the jersey on two separate occasions.

Sir Alex Ferguson handed Cristiano Ronaldo the No. 7 shirt after signing him from Sporting CP in 2003 despite the forward being only 18 at the time. The Portuguese icon also took the jersey when he returned to the club in 2021, with Edinson Cavani agreeing to change his number.

However, the famed shirt has been vacant since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils by mutual consent last November. He parted ways with the club on a sour note after lambasting manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Jadon Sancho and Antony have been mooted as potential options to take the No. 7 shirt. It appears that Alejandro Garnacho has also thrown his hat in the ring.

