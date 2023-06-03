Manchester United star hit in the face by what looks like a lighter during goal celebrations in front of Man City fans at Wembley

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was seemingly hit by a lighter in his face during the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (June 3). The incident took place when the Swedish defender was celebrating Bruno Fernandes' equalizer.

The game at Wembley got off to a cracking start. Ilkay Gundogan scored a spectacular volley within 13 seconds after the kick off for the fastest-ever FA Cup final goal.

Fernandes scored from the spot in the 33rd minute to restore parity. The Red Devils were awarded a penalty after a VAR check concluded that Jack Grealish had handled the ball inside the penalty area.

While celebrating Fernandes' strike, Lindelof got hit in the face by what appeared to be a lighter thrown at him.

utdreport @utdreport Victor Lindelof was hit in the face by what looks like a lighter from the Man City end Victor Lindelof was hit in the face by what looks like a lighter from the Man City end https://t.co/V76Rl4mokU

Ilkay Gundogan then struck again at the start of the second half to give his side the lead. He scored yet another volley from outside the box. While the German didn't hit it as clean as his first one, it was enough to find its way past David De Gea.

Pep Guardiola's side eventually held on to their 2-1 lead to lift their seventh FA Cup title.

Manchester United star Casemiro spoke about his relationship with Bruno Fernandes

Since his move from Real Madrid, Casemiro has formed a formidable partnership with Bruno Fernandes at the heart of Manchester United's midfield. The duo is important to the Red Devils.

Casmeiro recently shed light on his relationship with the Portuguese midfielder. The Brazilian claimed that he expects a lot from Fernandes.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup final, Casmeiro said (via The Peoples Person):

“He was always brilliant with me. He taught me lots about the club, what it means. I have a very good relationship with Bruno, we get on really well, and as you get to know him as a player — I can say this with complete confidence — he is one of the most important players at the club. We could spend all day talking about how good Bruno is because he is a fantastic player."

He added:

“But to be honest, and I say this to him, I expect a great deal from him. So, when his misses a chance, when one of his passes goes astray, we always want him to do everything perfectly, but these are normal conversations. I’ve never had an argument with Bruno, the opposite in fact, I just always demand a lot from him, and he demands a lot from me too."

Manchester United fans will hope that the duo of Fernandes and Casemiro stay with the club for the foreseeable future. Their presence is one of the main reasons behind United's improvement under Erik ten Hag.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes