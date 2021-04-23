Manchester United star hopes to leave this summer - Reports

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils this summer.

The 34-year-old joined Manchester United as a free agent in October 2020, and his contract with the Premier League club will come to an end this summer.

Although the Red Devils have the option of extending Cavani's contract for a further year, reports claim that the Uruguay international has had a meeting with the board to signal his intention to leave.

majestic

/məˈdʒɛstɪk/

𝙖𝙙𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚



1. beautiful, powerful, or causing great admiration and respect



📖 See: Edinson Cavani 🐂 pic.twitter.com/mu1tWLzApI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2021

Manchester United striker hopes to return to South America

Edinson Cavani wants to be closer to his family

Before joining Manchester United, Cavani spent seven years playing for Paris-Saint Germain, where he lifted the Ligue 1 trophy six times and was the top scorer in the competition for two consecutive seasons.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the striker has scored 10 goals in all competitions and provided two assists in 31 appearances. Only Bruno Fernandes (16) and Marcus Rashford (10) have scored more Premier League goals than Cavani this season.

Edinson Cavani in the Premier League:



🔘 29 shots

🔘 13 shots on target

🔘 8 goals



27.59% conversion rate. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AoaJbM7PgH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2021

As the current season approaches an end, the centre-forward is reportedly hoping to leave Manchester United in order to return to South America, where he can be closer to his family.

Advertisement

Argentine club Boca Juniors, in particular, want to make a move for Cavani, and the 34-year-old has reportedly promised to sign for them if he does leave this summer.

Despite rumours surrounding the striker's future, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned that the club are trying their best to keep Cavani at the club beyond this season.

Solskjaer said:

"We have had up front and honest meetings. There's no secret, we want to keep him."

"If he decides it's just this season, we have been very fortunate to have him here."

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table rankings, 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Having been knocked out of this season's FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the chances of the Red Devils winning a domestic trophy are close to none.

However, Solskjaer's side remain in contention for the UEFA Europa League trophy as they will be playing against Roma in the semi-final next week. Given Cavani's recent goalscoring form, the Manchester United forward will play a huge role in the coming weeks.