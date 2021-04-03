Manchester United star Paul Pogba involved in talks between Mino Raiola and Real Madrid - Report

It has been reported by Calciomercato that while Mino Raiola was at the Spanish capital discussing a possible transfer for Erling Haaland with Real Madrid, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was mentioned as well as a possible summer signing. Superagent Mino Raiola was in Spain on Thursday to discuss with Barcelona and Real Madrid a potential move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. It is being reported that the topic for a switch for Pogba was also broached.

Pogba has never been far from transfer speculation, especially in recent times where there has been uncertainty over the Frenchman's future. His agent Mino Raiola has expressed Pogba's intent to leave Manchester United on multiple occasions and Real Madrid have been touted as a possible destination. The move could now come to reality as it has been reported that Raiola held talks with Real Madrid over Pogba.

Pogba has one year left on his contract at Manchester United and it does not seem like the Frenchman has any plans of extending it anytime soon. Should he be priced out of a move by Manchester United this summer, it is believed the 28-year-old is prepared to walk a free agent next summer.

67% - Paul Pogba has the best touch for a big man - players over 6 foot tall - In the Premier League this season. Control. pic.twitter.com/7ct4hQiiSZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

Real Madrid have been interested in the Manchester United star for a while as Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his countryman. Paul Pogba has also publicly expressed his desire to play for the Spanish giants, stating it would be a dream of his to play for the Galacticos. Should Pogba leave Manchester United in the summer, Real Madrid could very likely be the destination.

Manchester United hopeful of keeping Paul Pogba amid Real Madrid interest

Pogba has only one more year left on his current contract

However Manchester United are keen to keep their midfielder and have previously batted away interest in Pogba even after the Frenchman stated his desire to leave. The Manchester side would however have a decision to make concerning the midfielder as his contract is running down. The question now is would they sell Pogba now for a decent profit or keep him at the club for one more season and let him leave for free at the expiration of his contract.

Solskjær hasn't given up hope that Paul Pogba signing a new contract could still happen, but there are fears that Raiola's terms, a large wage increase or even a release clause, could be too big a stumbling block. #MUFC [ESPN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 31, 2021

Manchester United, on their part, are hopeful of tying the France international to a new deal. It has been reported that while contract talks have not officially begun, the Premier League side are trying to convince Pogba to commit his future to the club.

A decision is unlikely to be made by both Real Madrid and Manchester United concerning Paul Pogba until after the end of the season as both teams strive to end their largely uninspiring campaigns as strongly as possible.