Manchester United star Jesse Lingard parts ways with agent Mino Raiola

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has parted ways with his agent Mino Raiola. Lingard has been working with the super-agent since the start of the year but will now be managed entirely by family members and other close associates.

Jesse Lingard hasn't made an appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team since the 3-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup in September. The Manchester United youth-product has missed the last seven games because of a hip injury but is reportedly close to returning to full fitness.

Lingard has undergone a massive fall from grace at Manchester United. Lingard was a key member of Manchester United's squad under former managers Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Lingard was also a regular feature in United's starting XI during the initial phases of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager, but a major dip in form coupled with the signing of Daniel James and the rise of young sensation Mason Greenwood, has seen Lingard become a regular fixture on the Red Devils' bench.

Jesse Lingard 'parts company' with Mino Raiola #mufc

Manchester United v LASK - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

The England international was the subject of interest from both Tottenham and Porto during the summer transfer window. He has now entered the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the club in April 2017.

Manchester United hold an option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months until the summer of 2022 but ESPN claims that it is yet to be triggered.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United are reportedly keen to keep a hold of Jesse Lingard, who has made more than 200 senior appearances after coming through the club's youth academy. United want to extend his contract, rather than let him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lingard is reportedly also keen to extend his stay at Manchester United but is eager to have a more prominent role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad. The 27-year-old still hopes to make England's Euro 2021 squad but may have to secure a move away from Old Trafford in search of more regular playing time.

Jesse will now be managed entirely by family members and other close associates. (ESPN)

Manchester United currently have a wealth of attacking and midfield options at their disposal, which means that Lingard may be surplus to requirements at the club.

However, Lingard does possess some market value, which is why United will be keen to extend his contract so that he doesn't leave for a low price in January or for free next summer.