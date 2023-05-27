Manchester United star jokingly reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo 'wasn't too happy' with him during his time at the club

Christian Eriksen has joked that Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with the Danish player taking a free kick for Manchester United. He claimed that he jumped ahead and took one instead of the Portuguese star earlier this season.

Manchester United signed Eriksen last summer on a free transfer after he ran down his contract at Brentford. However, he shared the dressing room with Ronaldo for just a few months as the former Real Madrid star was released in November.

Speaking to the club's official website, the United midfielder claimed that the club now has multiple freekick-takers. He recalled an incident with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season and said:

"Even now at the club we have multiple takers who, if he's had a good day, he's going to have it. [Eriksen, Fernandes] and Rashy. They're probably the three and Ronaldo when he was here, obviously. I did take one [instead of Ronaldo], I think, but he wasn't too happy with that! But then, with the three we have now, it's where we are on the pitch, how people are feeling, so it's like 'You had the last one, I'll have the next one.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Eriksen did not have to battle long for free kicks as the Portuguese star was released in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Christian Eriksen to be replaced at Manchester United?

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen this summer, despite the Danish star doing well at the club. The Red Devils have been linked with Mason Mount, and the Chelsea star is open to joining them.

The midfielder has stalled contract talks at Chelsea and is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the current season. The Blues are working to keep the two-time Player of the Season winner at the club, but the negotiations have not seen the two sides come to terms.

Reports in The Independent suggest that Erik ten Hag's plan for Mount has convinced him that a move to Old Trafford would be ideal. He has interest from Liverpool and Arsenal too, while Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the Englishman after former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took charge.

