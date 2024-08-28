Manchester United star Jonny Evans retires from international football

Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans announced his decision to retire from international football on Wednesday, August 28. The 36-year-old Northern Irish star has been part of the country's senior national team for 18 years.

Jonny Evans, who made his debut for Northern Ireland in 2006, retired after making 107 appearances for his nation, during which the center-back has netted six goals and provided three assists.

Announcing his departure from international football, Evans wrote in a statement:

"After much thought and consideration and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football. From my debut in 2006, when we defeated Spain to my last game in June 2024, it has been a privilege."

"Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour. You, the fans are simply the greatest in the world. I have been so proud to represent each and every one of you on the pitch. Your unwavering support and love has never gone unnoticed and I will miss those nights together."

"Without doubt the highlight of my international career has been the Euros in France 2016, reaching a major tournament and representing our wee country was a dream come true. Those nights in France, a sea of green in the stands, with the GAWA in full voice, they are memories that will stay with me forever," added Evans.

Evans also addressed his former national teammates in his statement and said:

"To my team mates, and there's been many. To play alongside you all, has been an honour and the nights we've shared at Windsor park and afar have been moments that we will all cherish, some of the best memories of our footballing careers."

Thanking all his managers over the years and the staff, Jonny Evans added:

"I would like to thank all my managers over the years. Laurie Sanchez, Nigel Worthington, lan Baraclough and of course Michael O'Neill. The majority of my caps have been under Michael who has been a constant throughout my career. His advice on and off the pitch has been invaluable to me both as a player and a person. The future of the team with Michael in charge is full of excitement and potential for many more successful days ahead for Northern Ireland and I will be cheering on like every single member of the green and white army."

"My thanks also must go to the team behind the team over the years, many of you have become great friends and it has been a privilege to work with such dedicated and hardworking staff."

Jonny Evans is the fourth-most capped men’s player in the history of Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland head coach Michael O'Neill on Jonny Evans

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill shared his thoughts about Jonny Evans' decision to retire from international football. He described the experience of coaching the defender as an "absolute privilege" and said (via Irish Football Association):

"Managing Jonny has been an absolute privilege. He is one of our greatest players as his 107 international caps clearly shows. Jonny always showed great leadership but also great humility and always looked out for the rest of the squad. He always loved playing for his country and we will miss his quality and presence in the games ahead."

"He has achieved so much in the game and our fans, like I do, will have many fond memories of him wearing the green and white shirt," added Michael O’Neill.

Jonny Evans started his senior club career at Old Trafford in 2006 and continued there until 2015. The Manchester United academy graduate returned to his boyhood club for a second stint in 2023 and his current contract with the Red Devils is valid until June 30, 2025.

