Manchester United star left out of provisional World Cup squad

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been left out of Spain's provisional World Cup squad by head coach Luis Enrique.

Enrique announced a 55-man squad of probables for the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month and De Gea didn't make the cut.

De Gea's exclusion could be the result of a two-year hiatus from the La Roja squad, having last played for the national side in October 2020.

It was a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League and the Red Devils custodian's positioning was blamed for Viktor Tsyhankov's goal.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Premier League keepers Sanchez, Raya and Kepa were all selected ahead of him David de Gea will NOT go to the Qatar World Cup after being excluded from Spain's 55-man provisional squad.

He was subsequently left out of their Euro 2020 squad as well.

Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon, Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez and Brentford's David Raya are expected to be the three goalkeepers for Spain at the Qatar showpiece event.

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe custodian David Soria are the back-ups in case of any injuries or illness before the competition begins.

B/R Football @brfootball Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season 😲 https://t.co/JFQmDHmOup

Choosing Arrizabalaga over De Gea has come as a real surprise as the former has played only half as many games as his Manchester United counterpart, who has clocked 15 appearances this season.

Any hopes of the player's return to the national team have seemingly evaporated after this latest snub. Given that De Gea also turns 32 next month, he's running out of time to revive his Spain career.

De Gea's Manchester United career also up in the air

It's not just the national team where David de Gea is facing uncertainty, as his Manchester United contract is up next year and there are questions about his future at Old Trafford too.

Head coach Erik ten Hag is rumored to be looking for a new goalkeeper too, with Athletic Bilbao star Unai Simon and Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa teased as possible replacements.

De Gea has played in all 16 of their games this season, keeping seven clean sheets, but it's clearly not been enough to convince his club and country.

