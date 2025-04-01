Manchester United star Leny Yoro backs former Arsenal ace to become 'one of the world's best'

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has asserted that former Arsenal attacker Chido Obi-Martin could become one of the best in the world in the future.

During a recent interaction with Viaplay, Yoro was asked to offer his two cents on Obi-Martin. The former LOSC Lille centre-back responded (h/t X/@mufcMPB):

"Chido can become one of the world's best strikers in my opinion, if he continues his development."

Obi-Martin, 17, left Arsenal to join Manchester United in October last year. He has made four senior appearances for his club, playing in 78 minutes of first-team action so far this campaign.

The Denmark U21 international has scored 12 goals in nine U18 games for Manchester United. Prior to joining the Red Devils, he scored a whopping 32 goals in just 21 U18 appearances for Arsenal.

Nani urges Manchester United to sign Arsenal target

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, former Red Devils winger Nani heaped praise on Arsenal-linked striker Viktor Gyokeres. He opined (h/t Metro):

"The last few games I saw him play, he's much more mature. He's not playing the same [now], he's using his qualities on the right moments now, he's not losing energy every time. Now, he sets the ball back to the players who run with the ball. He controls the game. He's making goals, he's making assists, so I think he's a player who can play in the Premier League. Trust me."

Sharing more thoughts on the Sporting CP striker, the Portuguese said:

"I would love to see him at Manchester United because we need players. If he can go to Manchester United and do the same that he's doing here, I would be very happy because he scores so many goals. He scores every week! If he doesn't score, he assists, he creates for the team. He's very powerful, he's a player who can run for 90 minutes at the same speed. It's incredible."

Gyokeres, 26, has cemented himself as one of the best number nines in the world since joining Sporting from Coventry City in 2023. The Sweden international has found the back of the net 42 times in 42 total matches for his current club this campaign.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion striker allegedly has a release clause in the region of £84 million. He is likely to be a hot topic in the upcoming summer transfer window with the Gunners and the Red Devils aiming to sign him.

