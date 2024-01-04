Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez posts social media update as he closes in on first-team return

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has hinted that he is close to returning to full fitness with his latest Instagram post.

Martinez has been out of action since mid-September when he suffered a serious foot injury. The Argentine center-back's absence has been felt, with the Red Devils performing poorly across competitions.

However, the 25-year-old appears to be close to making a full recovery and has been training with his teammates at Carrington. He posted a snap of himself on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Really happy to be back with the team. Let’s do this together!"

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be eager to have Martinez back soon. He was a standout performer for his side last season, helping the Reds keep 20 clean sheets in 45 games across competitions.

Martinez joined the Red Devils from Ajax in July 2022 for a reported fee of £47 million. He possesses the playing style befitting that of a Ten Hag player and the Dutch coach's philosophy has gone missing during the defender's absence.

Ten Hag's side sit eighth in the Premier League, with 10 wins and nine defeats in 20 games. They face Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday (January 8) but that game may come too soon for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Lisandro Martinez gives a humble take on representing Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has become a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez has displayed leadership qualities ever since arriving at Manchester United. His passion and humble demeanor have earned him a fond connection with the Old Trafford faithful.

The Argentina international spoke humbly about what it means to play for a club of the Red Devils' stature. He told the club's official website:

"Being grateful. You have to be grateful. Look at this place, look at the badge, look at the stadium, the people, the fans, the passion. You just have to fight for your people, you have to fight for everybody."

He added:

"It is not just about you, it is about millions and millions of people. We need to be humble. Put the feet on the ground and go, go, and do not stop."

Martinez was nicknamed 'the Butcher' during his time at Ajax in the Eredivisie. This came from his playing style as well as his personality. Many United fans feel he is a future captain in waiting and his return could be a turning point of the club's poor season thus far.