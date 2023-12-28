Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez provides fitness update as he closes in on first-team return

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has provided a fitness update which will certainly provide some relief for his fans. The Argentina international has declared that he is close to returning to first-team action after getting injured in late September.

Martinez has claimed that his rehabilitation is going well but the fans need to be patient. However, he reiterated that he feels much better and stronger. The Argentine stopper also added that he is proud to represent Manchester United. The World Cup winner said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I am really good, honestly. My rehab is going amazingly. We need to be patient. It’s going in the way that I want, I feel strong. I love this club, I love this place. I feel so grateful to be here every day."

Lisandro Martinez has proven to be a good signing for Manchester United in recent years. The Argentine joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 from Ajax in a deal worth reported £56.7 million.

Martinez was a key reason why Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the Premier League last season but the Red Devils have struggled in his absence in this campaign. The 25-year-old has not featured since the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on September 20 having suffered a foot injury.

Pundit launches scathing attack on Manchester United attacker

Former Premier League striker Dean Saunders has labeled Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho as the worst signing in football history. The England international has been frozen out of the squad following an extraordinary spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

The winger has not played for the Red Devils since August when Ten Hag publicly claimed that the winger was excluded from the matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal due to poor levels in training. Sancho responded to Ten Hag's comments by claiming on social media that he was being made a scapegoat but later deleted his post.

The former Manchester City youth graduate has reportedly been banished by Ten Hag and the Englishman has allegedly refused to apologise for his conduct. Dean Saunders has insisted that Sancho has experienced a remarkable fall from grace since arriving from Borussia Dortmund where he was throughly impressive. He told talkSPORT:

"Jadon Sancho played for Dortmund, I watched him every week, ripping full-backs to shreds, coming inside and bending balls in the stanchion. Playing through balls. He signs for Man United for (£74 million), reportedly on £300k a week, he's played eighty-odd games and scored about seven or eight goals, hardly any assists. Not produced the goods, it's a mystery."

He claimed that Sancho goes down in the history books as the worst ever signing for Manchester United. He added:

"(For) Man United it's got to be the worst deal in the history of football. You add his wages up. Right now he's sat in his house playing on his PlayStation. He doesn't even want to apologize and even if you don't mean it, get back on that football pitch and start playing football."

Sancho joined Manchester United in a deal worth reported £73 million in 2021 and has only scored 12 goals and produced six assists in 82 games.