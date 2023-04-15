Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez sends message to fans after missing the rest of 'special season' due to injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out of the rest of the season after suffering an injury during the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League 2-2 first leg draw against Sevilla. Martinez has suffered a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot.

The Argentine has now released a statement on social media. He wrote on Twitter:

"Not the way I imagined what's been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them."

Martinez added:

"I know that I'll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I'll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives. The messages & support I've received has been amazing, they're giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart."

Lisandro Martinez has been a crucial cog in the heart of Manchester United's defense this season. He has made 45 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions since his summer move from Ajax, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Apart from Martinez, Raphael Varane also suffered an injury during the first-leg clash against Sevilla. The Frenchman was taken off at halftime and will stay sidelined for a few weeks.

Hence, Erik ten Hag might have to rely on the duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the near future.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed Lisandro Martinez's dressing room reaction after injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that Lisandro Martinez was calm and collected inside the dressing room after his injury blow against Sevilla.

Ten Hag, however, was unsure about the extent of the defender's injury at the time of making this claim. Learning the length of Martinez's absence should cause a massive amount of worry for the Dutch manager.

Martinez has been rock solid at the back for the Red Devils this season. Apart from that, his leadership skills make a difference on the pitch as well. Hence, the likes of Maguire need to step up to fill the void created by the Argentine's absence.

