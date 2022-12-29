Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez skips Argentina teammate's wedding reception to return back to training 

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez missed out on attending his Argentine teammate Nicolas Tagliafico's wedding to return to training with the Red Devils.

Martinez, 24, is celebrating winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste.

He made five appearances during the tournament in Qatar, helping Argentina win their third World Cup.

Metro reports that he has returned to training at Carrington with Manchester United just 10 days on from lifting the illustrious trophy.

He missed his compatriot and close friend Tagliafico's wedding in the process.

Tagliafico already married to Caroline Calvagni in 2021 but postponed the wedding reception due to COVID-19.

Martinez is back in Manchester but did not make the squad for United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night (December 27).

However, he may be in line to make his first appearance for Erik ten Hag's side since winning the World Cup when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 31.

The Argentine has been a standout performer for Manchester United this season since arriving from Ajax in the summer for €57.37 million.

He has made 21 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

Martinez has forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane, of whom was on the losing side in the final of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France.

Varane became the first World Cup finalist to play for a Premier League club in Manchester United's victory over Forest.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen lauds Marcus Rashford following win against Forest

Rashford (above) impressed in the win over Forest.

Rashford scored a brilliant opener in the 3-0 win over Steve Cooper's side at Old Trafford.

The English forward left Forest defenders in their wake after Eriksen sent a low-drive corner into the box.

Rashford smashed the ball past Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to put United 1-0 up.

Anthony Martial and Fred were also on the scoresheet as the Red Devils romped to victory.

Eriksen has touched on the goal that Rashford scored, crediting it to set-piece coach Eric Ramsay while lauding the English attacker.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“We trained it yesterday, It was planned. We saw that coming and lucky it went a lot better today than it did in training.”

The Dane then went on to praise Rashford:

"He [Rashford] played very well, and luckily I haven't been on the pitch where he has played a bad game yet. I let him continue that, he is looking sharp and confident, and you can feel that when he is going forward."

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Marcus Rashford finds the space and provides the finish to Christian Eriksen's corner



#PLonPrime #MUNNFO A move from the training ground pays offMarcus Rashford finds the space and provides the finish to Christian Eriksen's corner A move from the training ground pays off 🙌Marcus Rashford finds the space and provides the finish to Christian Eriksen's corner 🎯#PLonPrime #MUNNFO https://t.co/LZPnyuvtPp

Rashford has been a striker reborn this season, scoring 10 goals and contributing four assists in 21 appearances.

He was a nightmare for Forest defenders throughout the win on Tuesday, also providing an assist.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes