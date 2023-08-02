Manchester United star looks dejected as fan throws ‘get out of my club’ letter at him

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire looked crestfallen after a fan threw a 'get out of my club' letter at the Englishman.

An Instagram video on the Premier League giants' fan account 'Redandblackunited.20' shows Maguire picking up the letter. He initially looks happy when doing so before looking disappointed as he throws it in the bin.

Fans often forget that football players are human and Maguire has constantly been berated by supporters regarding his place at Manchester United. His £80 million transfer in 2019 to the Red Devils from Leicester City has brought with it a ton of scrutiny.

The English defender alluded to the constant criticism he has received during his time at the club. He said last November:

“I think people see footballers as robots who don’t have emotions, but of course we have emotions. We’re disappointed and we’re hurt when we don’t play well."

Maguire's future at Old Trafford is in doubt after manager Erik ten Hag decided to take the captain's armband off of him. He has struggled to nail down a starting berth under the Dutch tactician and United will listen to offers for his services.

Sky Sports reports that the 30-year-old is considering his future amid his continued struggles at Manchester United. West Ham United had a £20 million bid for the England international rejected last month.

Maguire started just eight of 16 league games last season, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets. He faces an uphill battle to displace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag's side.

Manchester United considering offering Jonny Evans a one-year deal

Jonny Evans looks to have sealed a permanent return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to sign Jonny Evans on a one-year deal after the northern Irish defender impressed Ten Hag in pre-season. The veteran center-back signed a short-term deal with his former club for friendly action after his contract with Leicester expired.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Evans, 35, has done enough to convince Ten Hag on a 12-month contract. This will allow the Premier League heavyweights to concentrate on strengthening their squad in other positions without spending their budget on a new defender.

Manchester United were touted with interest in AS Monaco's Axel Disasi. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that they held talks with his representatives but made no offer. The French defender is now joining Chelsea as Maguire continues to be contracted to the Red Devils.

Evans appeared in pre-season friendly defeats to Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. He comes off a season in which his former club Leicester were relegated to the EFL Championship.

The northern Irishman's potential one-year contract could have repercussions for Maguire. Ten Hag's side may now look to get the England international off their books.