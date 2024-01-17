Manchester United star Luke Shaw attracts four parking tickets as fine after leaving £180,000-worth Lamborghini Urus at train station: Reports

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has reportedly received multiple parking tickets on his luxury Lamborghini Urus SUV after leaving it parked at a train station. As per Daily Mail, the left-back allowed his vehicle to remain at the Wilmslow train station in Cheshire, Manchester, where it had collected a bit of snow for days.

The Lamborghini Urus features a twin-turbo V8 engine, has a top speed of 190mph, and can reach 60mph in just 3.6 seconds. It cost the defender around £180,000 to purchase, and he has previously been pictured driving the vehicle into training.

The vehicle was pictured outside the train station, where four parking tickets have been stuck on its windshield for leaving it out in the open. The parking tickets will cost Luke Shaw a combined amount of £240, which may be broken down to £60 per ticket.

Shaw became the latest Manchester United player to receive a parking ticket in recent weeks, after his teammate Marcus Rashford earlier this month. The forward received one parking ticket for parking his £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail car on double yellow lines outside a Cheshire restaurant.

Manchester United have missed Shaw for much of the season due to various injury problems that have plagued him. The 28-year-old has played just 10 games, eight of which have come in the Premier League.

Shaw last played for the Red Devils on December 23, when they lost 2-0 to West Ham United at the London Stadium. He was involved in the preparation for their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur, but manager Erik ten Hag revealed that he wasn't ready to return. The game ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw's absence causing Manchester United problems

Luke Shaw has played just 10 times this season, with injuries curtailing his involvement in the team's struggles this term. The Englishman is the club's longest-serving player, having been at Old Trafford since 2014, and is one of their senior players.

These injuries to Shaw forced the club to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but he's now departed. United have also had to play different players at left-back. Against Tottenham, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the makeshift left-back as Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain ruled out.

Manchester United have lost the balance that having Shaw at left-back brings to the squad, along with the attacking input of the defender. The Red Devils had him back briefly in December and will hope he returns to full fitness to help them. They will next clash against Newport County away in the FA Cup fourth round on December 28.