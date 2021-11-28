Manchester United star could make contract U-turn after Ralf Rangnick's arrival - Reports

With the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at the club, Jesse Lingard, the frustrated Manchester United outcast could reportedly make a U-turn on the collapse of his contract discussions. Lingard's career seemed to be on the mend after a successful loan spell at West Ham United last season, where he scored nine goals in 16 games.

He returned to Old Trafford, revitalized for the last year of his current deal, hoping to have made enough of an impression on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lingard's aspirations were dashed as he continued to play a minor role under the Norwegian, failing to start any of the team's first 12 Premier League games.

Lingard was not thrilled to be a benchwarmer, despite United's desire to offer him a new deal to extend his time in Manchester. Before the arrival of Rangnick, Jesse Lingard was expected to quit Manchester United after his current contract expired. Lingard reportedly realized he was unlikely to find a place in Solskjaer's first-team plans.

Jesse Lingard may become a prominent player for Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick

The midfielder has only played 82 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League this season under the now-former United manager. But there is now the possibility that Lingard could make a shock U-turn on his future, with Solskjaer having been sacked with Manchester United now in ninth place.

Rangnick, the former head coach of RB Leipzig, is expected to take over as temporary manager until the conclusion of the season. The German is anticipated to arrive within the next week.

Rangnick's appointment, according to the Daily Telegraph, may see Lingard pulled in from the cold. Lingard is said to have a 'strong chance' of becoming a prominent player under the interim manager.

If he begins to see meaningful game time, the England international may believe he has a future at Old Trafford. Lingard was apparently being pursued by West Ham in the January transfer window. The midfielder will be able to sign a pre-contract deal with a foreign team as early as January. But after recent developments, Lingard will most likely wait before deciding his future.

