"That celebration was pure relief" - Marcus Rashford hits back at Owen Hargreaves over claims that he was 'fuming' at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has slammed former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves for claiming the 23-year-old was 'fuming' at Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to leave Marcus Rashford out of his starting line-up for the club's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night in the Premier League. Rashford was brought into the game as a second-half substitute.

The England international scored Manchester United's third goal on the night to cap off a 3-0 victory over Tottenham. Hargreaves claimed Rashford was 'fuming' at Solskjaer after witnessing the forward's celebration in front of the Manchester United fans.

Marcus Rashford has hit back at the former Premier League midfielder for his comments. Rashford said via Instagram:

"Fuming at the manager??! We won the game. That celebration was pure relief! It's been a hard week."

Manchester United bounced back from their 5-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool last weekend with an impressive 3-0 victory over an out-of-form Tottenham side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to deploy a 3-5-2 formation against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, which meant there was no place in the starting line-up for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Jesse Lingard.

The Norwegian played Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two centre forwards. Many fans and pundits believe Solskjaer should start Marcus Rashford as the 23-year-old has been in scintillating form since returning from a long-term injury.

Rashford has scored three goals in four games since returning to action. The Manchester United star's pace, directness, and work rate have been a massive asset for the club in recent years.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to get the best out of Rashford, Sancho and Greenwood

Along with Manchester United's results, the form of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have deteriorated in recent weeks. Greenwood enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 season but has been unable to form a fruitful relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, has struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. The youngster has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Rashford, Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho are seen as the future of Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to find a way to develop all three youngsters and get the best out of them in the coming months.

