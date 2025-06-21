Manchester United star Marcus Rashford makes stance clear when asked if he wants to play with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona amid rumors

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted he would like to join Barcelona and play alongside Lamine Yamal. The Englishman is still searching for the right club as he plans to leave Old Trafford.

Ad

Speaking to Gerard Romero, Rashford admitted that he is open to paying for Barcelona when quizzed about a possible move. He labeled the Catalan side as one of the best and added that he is always keen on playing for the top clubs.

The Spanish journalist then asked if he was looking to play with Yamal, and the Englishman was quick to say yes. He finished the brief conversation by hinting at a possible move to the Catalan side and said:

Ad

Trending

“We all want to play with the best. Yes, of course. Hopefully, we’ll see.”

Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona after he was banished from the first team at Manchester United by Ruben Amorim. The forward spent the second of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, and the club have a £40 million option to make the move permanent.

However, Marcus Rashford has kept his doors open and is still evaluating his options.

Ad

Barcelona target told to leave Manchester United and England by former coach

Rene Meulensteen, one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistants, has urged Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United and England. He was talking to GOAL when he claimed that it was ideal for the forward to restart his career elsewhere and said:

“A new culture, new everything, might be the answer because when you do that, when you end up in a new environment, you have to prove yourself again. Too often now, when everyone is talking about him, the whole debate is about the commitment and the willingness to run, to track back, sprinting back. Everyone knows what a talent he is, he’s got all the attributes you want in a player – good physique, the pace, skill, goal scoring, he’s got it all. Why is everybody frustrated? Because what is coming out is not good enough."

Ad

“Amorim made a bold decision, you live and you die by those decisions. You need a bit of luck with it because if they had lost to City, people would have questioned whether it was a wise decision to leave [Alejandro] Garnacho and Rashford out because they are probably your best forwards, the most dangerous in front of goal. Now, everybody says it was a fantastic decision. This is what he needed, to get out of it what he wants."

Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Pro League clubs are also reported to be keeping tabs on the Manchester United star, but Barcelona lead the chase. However, the Catalan side are prioritizing a move for Nico Williams over the Englishman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More