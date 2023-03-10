Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reacts after winning the PL player of the month award for the third time this season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was overjoyed after winning the Red Devils' and Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The English attacker is enjoying the best campaign of his career, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists in 41 matches across competitions. Rashford bagged five league goals during February.

Rashford has reacted to winning both Manchester United's and the Premier League's Player of the Month awards. He tweeted:

"Over the moon to have won (Manchester United) & (Premier League) Player Of The Month again. I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the boys and the staff. Setbacks will happen but as long as we stay focused and stay together we will always see the light at the end of the tunnel!"

Rashford has now won the Premier League Player of the Month award three times this season, more than any other player. The Englishman also becomes the first player in Premier League history to win the award three times during a season. He claimed the honor in September and January as well.

He is evidently eager for his side to push on for the remainder of the season following a massive 7-0 mauling against Liverpool on March 5. The Red Devils did respond on Thursday (March 9) with a comfortable 4-1 win over Real Betis in the first leg of the Europa League last 16. Rashford was on the scoresheet in the victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag named Premier League Manager of the Month

Erik ten Hag named PL Manager of the Month.

Ten Hag was also awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month for February. His side lifted the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the final at Wembley. They also beat Crystal Palace (2-1), Leeds United (2-0) and Leicester City (3-0) last month. The Red Devils were unbeaten in all competitions and even beat La Liga leaders Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs.

Ten Hag has enjoyed a superb first season in charge at Old Trafford despite the odd setback. His side have encountered a grueling fixture schedule which perhaps played its part in their Anfield capitulation.

Manchester United @ManUtd Erik ten Hag has been voted the @PremierLeague's Manager of the Month for February!



The Dutch coach has overseen 31 wins, five draws and seven defeats in 43 matches in all competitions. He has already led Manchester United to their first trophy for six years. It is the second time he has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award as he also won it last September. Ten Hag beat Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte and Fulham's Marco Silva to the honor.

