Manchester United star Marcus Rashford responds to article linking his free meal campaign with his investments

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has responded to an article which linked his £2m investment in luxury homes to his campaign for free school meals.

Rashford joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old and exploded into the first team scene under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season. The Englishman has already appeared 226 times for the Red Devils and has scored 74 goals.

The 23-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in the Premier League last year, scoring 22 times in 44 games for the Red Devils. The Englishman worked in tandem with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to make Manchester United's attacking trio one of the best in the Premier League.

Rashford has continued where he left off this season as well, scoring seven times and also setting up three goals in his first 12 games for the Red Devils so far. However, the Englishman is more than just an exciting young footballer; Rashford is also an incredibly big-hearted human being.

The Manchester United player initiated a campaign to provide free meals to school children during the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that children from financially poor backgrounds had access to food throughout the holidays. However, Rashford was recently disturbed to find that his campaign to provide free meals has been linked to his investments in luxury homes.

The Manchester United player says he is protecting his family’s future by investing in properties

The Manchester United player was offended by a Daily Mail article when the headline linked his charity work with his investment in luxury homes.

The headline read: What a result! Campaigning football star Marcus Rashford has bought five luxury homes worth more than £2 million.

Rashford responded to the article via social media, revealing that his decision to invest in the property was to protect his family’s future.

"Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that, I made a decision at the beginning of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning," tweeted the player.

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

The Manchester United striker was recently awarded an MBE for helping vulnerable children in the country get access to free food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Rashford has continued his good work and remains committed to helping children fight hunger. His efforts have won praise not just from Manchester United fans, but football fans around the globe.