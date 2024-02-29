Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals why he didn't want picture with Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo while at Red Devils academy

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford recently opened up on a story from his academy days involving Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 26-year-old stated that he rejected the opportunity to take a photograph with them when they visited the academy, stating that he would do so when he played alongside them.

In a column for The Players' Tribune, Rashford wrote:

“I remember around that time, when I was still trying to get signed, Wazza and Cristiano came by to do something with all the academy lads, and I was just looking at them in awe, you know what I mean?"

“They had a photographer there, and at the end all us kids had a chance to get a picture with them, and I remember hanging in the back away from everyone. I remember my brother saying, ‘Go take a picture with Wazza, bro! What are you doing???’"

“I said, ‘I don’t need a picture.’ He said, ‘Don’t need a picture???’ I said, 'I’m going to be playing alongside them some day'."

Rashford went on to speak about his background, adding:

“I think I was the only kid who didn’t get a photo. After we had turned down the money, there was just this hunger inside me. I didn’t see myself as a kid anymore. I had to grab my opportunity and change our lives, period."

“To be able to go on and really live that dream, as a kid from Manchester… As a kid from Hulme, Moss Side, Chorlton, Withington, Wythenshawe… If you think I would ever take that for granted, then you simply do not know me.”

Rashford joined United's academy as a seven-year-old in 2005. He eventually made his debut in a 5-1 win over Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, scoring two goals.

The forward played alongside Rooney for both Manchester United and the English national team. He also got a chance to play alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese superstar's second spell with the Red Devils.

Manchester United to let youngster leave in next season: Reports

Facundo Pellistri could be among a number of names set to depart Old Trafford.

Manchester United could let go of young attacker Facundo Pellstri in the upcoming transfer window. According to Football Insider, the side's new owners are keen on a summer clear out, with the Uruguayan forward mentioned as a likely candidate to depart.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season at Old Trafford before securing a loan move to La Liga side Granada in the January transfer window. He has made three appearances for them, scoring once and providing one assist.

Manchester United are hoping to make a profit on the £9 million they spent to sign him from Uruguayan side Penarol. He joined in 2020 and signed a five-year contract with the option to extend by a further year.