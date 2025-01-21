Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's camp hold talks with UCL giants, star keen on move to club: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's representatives met Barcelona director Deco in Lisbon. The England international has been tipped with a departure from the floundering English giants following the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Rashford came through the Red Devils' famed Carrington youth ranks and has played 426 times for the club, scoring 138 times and providing 63 assists. The 27-year-old has only played for his boyhood club but looks set to enter another chapter of his career.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Marcus Rashford has been poor for Manchester United this season, and his unsatisfactory performances have underlined the side's terrible season. He has played 1500 minutes across 24 games for the 20-time English champions, scoring seven goals and three assists. The Englishman is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

"Let’s just get them out. Let’s start afresh.": Manchester United legend urges club to sell Marcus Rashford and two other players

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to sell Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, and Antony. The trio has been earmarked for departure as the English club looks to rebuild after a disappointing season.

Ferdinand made 455 appearances for the English side following a reported £30 million move from Leeds United in 2002. The former English defender helped the club to six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and three League cups. The 81-time England international urged the club to make the tough decision, saying on his podcast:

“I think Antony’s going, someone said to me, Real Betis or somewhere like that. Just get them out man! Sorry, no, I’m just being honest. The more these type of guys are around, where there’s just a bad noise, they all want to go, they’re all happy to go – let’s just get them out. Let’s start afresh."

"You know what it’s like, if there’s people who are unsettled in there and it’s not going to plan and they’re not happy, it spreads. It’s like a cancerous, bad energy."

Marcus Rashford is the 13th-highest goalscorer in Manchester United history, with 138 goals for the club. The English star has helped the team to two League Cups, two FA Cups, and a Europa League crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback