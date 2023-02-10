Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been slapped with a fine after admitting to speeding - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been handed a fine of £574 after being caught speed driving (via Daily Star). The attacker admitted to speeding after being caught at 20 miles per hour over the speed limit near the Manchester City training ground in May.

Rashford is understood to be driving a Mercedes G VRM when caught guilty. He has reportedly sold the car already.

Rashford, 25, has been speeding up the pitch this season as well. He has been in phenomenal form this campaign and is Manchester United's most in-form player.

In 33 games across competitions, the Englishman has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists. He was on the scoresheet against Leeds United as Manchester United salvaged a point at Old Trafford after being down 2-0 on February 8.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Marcus Rashford's position

United manager Erik ten Hag recently rubbished claims that Marcus Rashford is not as effective when playing from the right. Speaking to the media, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

“Against Burnley, he scored from the right. Great goals. Marcus can score from anywhere, it doesn’t matter if it is in the right, the centre or the left. He is scoring everywhere and, today, he scored again."

Speaking about the attacker's impact when playing down the middle of the attack, Ten Hag said:

"It’s difficult to analyse but I think after we made that change it’s different for the opponent, it’s difficult for the opponent, because the dynamic changed. The defenders are in a certain way."

He continued, saying:

"They are anticipating on a certain attack then all of a sudden everything is changing, where we moved not only Rashford but we brought in [Jadon] Sancho and we brought in [Facundo] Pellistri. That changes the game as we did Saturday as well then he takes benefit from that situation, I think."

Manchester United will face Leeds United again in the Premier League on Sunday, February 12, this time at Elland Road.

