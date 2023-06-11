Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has split up with childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi - Reports

According to Daily Star, Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has split up with his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi. Rashford was also reportedly seen entering a hotel with another girl.

Rashford and Loi were in a long-term relationship. The United attacker also proposed to her in recent times. However, according to a source, the pair haven't been together for several months.

Despite them remaining very good friends, they are no longer in a relationship. The source told Daily Star:

“Marcus and Lucia haven’t been together for a number of months. It’s nothing complicated; the relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends, and have a lot of mutual respect for one another."

Marcus Rashford is currently enjoying his off time after Manchester United's season came to an end. The Englishman was the Red Devils' top scorer this season. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season. They finished the runner-up in the FA Cup and won the Carabao Cup this season.

Usain Bolt claimed Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is quicker than him on a certain distance

Marcus Rashford's pace is one of his best weapons on the pitch. The Englishman can operate fast with or without the ball. He often hurts defenders by outpacing them, especially in a short distance.

Usain Bolt, on the other hand, is the world's fastest man. He is the record holder in the 100 and 200 meters. The Jamaican legend, however, said that Rashford could beat him in a 20-meter race.

He was asked about the matter. Bolt said about the Manchester United attacker (via Football Fan Cast):

“Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!”

Earning plaudits from an Olympian like Bolt is certainly a huge achievement for Rashford. Fans will hope that the 25-year-old can once again perform at his best next season.

