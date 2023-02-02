Manchester United star Mason Greenwood acquitted of rape and assault charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped. The 21-year-old was arrested in January last year when police invaded his mansion.

The Englishman was due to stand trial in November later this year for attempted rape, assault and coercive control. However, Greater Manchester Police have today (February 2) confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service has acquitted Greenwood of all charges.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection read:

"The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly. Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

Greenwood was accused of the offenses towards one woman, and the events were said to have occurred between November 1, 2018, and October 15, 2022, per The Sun. He was accused of "repeatedly engaging" in controlling and coercive behavior. The Englishman was also charged with attempting to rape the woman on October 21, 2021, and allegedly assaulted her on December 12 and 31, 2021.

The forward made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He last played for the club in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22 last year.

What happened to Mason Greenwood after the Manchester United forward's arrest?

The aftermath of the English forward's arrest.

Greenwood was immediately suspended by Manchester United following his arrest. The club released a statement on their official website:

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process."

The English striker still received his £75,000 a week salary. However, he was dropped by his sponsor Nike, removed from FIFA 22, and did not feature in Football Manager 22. Manchester United removed all merchandise that bore the player's name.

A statement from the club over his acquittal is expected soon. It remains to be seen what his future holds at Old Trafford. His contract with United runs until 2025. He was registered by the club in their Premier League squad at the start of the season.

