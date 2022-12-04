Manchester United star to miss training in Spain ahead of Premier League restart - Reports

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is set to miss the team's training campaign in Spain ahead of their Premier League return.

The England international, who wasn't called up to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by Gareth Southgate, has been struggling with injuries for the past few weeks.

Sancho missed Manchester United's last four games before the tournament due to illness but was expected to fly to Spain with the squad for their training camp.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play a pair of friendlies against La Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis over the next week. This is a part of their preparations before the second half of their campaign resumes.

However, Sancho could be set to miss both matches as trains away from the rest of the squad. Manchester United put out a statement on Sunday about the player, saying:

"Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this."

Last week, the former Borussia Dortmund man was spotted training with amateur Dutch team OJC Rosmalen. He was recommended by manager Erik ten Hag to work with specific coaches.

Another player who is not a part of the squad is Axel Tuanzebe as he recovers from injury. Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams make the cut.

Manchester United resume their 2022-23 season with an EFL Cup clash against Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21. It will be followed by a Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest at home six days later.

Manchester United looking to have a stronger run in the second half of their 2022-23 campaign

Manchester United begin the second half of their 2022-23 season in just over two weeks from now and will be looking to make a stronger run than the first.

Erik ten Hag's side blew hot and cold for most of their Premier League campaign. With 26 points from 14 games, the Red Devils are in fifth place in the table.

One big change ahead of their resumption is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as the player left the club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

United are looking to make a UEFA Champions League return. However, they will need more consistency in their results to finish inside the top-four standings.

They also face a challenging two-legged Europa League knockout phase tie against Barcelona which can make or break their European campaign.

