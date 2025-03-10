Manchester United star mocks Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes without knowing about fake quotes in hilarious mix-up online

Manchester United forward Amad has mocked Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a hilarious mix-up online, involving fake quotes. The Ivorian winger has not been on the pitch due to a long-term injury, but he followed the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against the Gunners on Sunday (March 9), reacting afterwards.

Before the game, a viral meme on social media saw an interviewer ask the Gunners defender (via Manchester Evening News):

"Are you particularly scared of any United attackers you might face on Sunday?"

The center-back was said to have responded:

"I'm pretty sure I have scored more than all of them."

These quotes have been determined to be untrue, despite the 27-year-old scoring three Premier League goals this season. United forward Joshua Zirkzee has scored three league goals, while Rasmus Hojlund has managed just two.

However, Amad did not know that the quotes were not real, and after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, he took to social media to mock Gabriel. The injured forward posted a GIF of his teammate ZIrkzee waving to the crowd after knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup. He also added the caption "Ahahah" (via Manchester Evening News).

Ruben Amorim reacts as Manchester United go unbeaten in 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Ruben Amorim has reacted to Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. The Gunners, chasing Liverpool in the title race, were seen as favorites to win against the Red Devils, who are struggling in mid-table.

However, neither side was able to clinch the win. Speaking after the game, Amorim admitted that he was pleased with the result, telling the press (via club website):

“I think, yeah, I was really pleased. If you see all also the game, we control the first minutes without the ball.

"We score near the half-time, that helped us a lot in the end. In the second half we had more space and more energy also because of the result and our fans, to score another goal. So if I look at the performance, I'm quite pleased, even with all the problems.”

A quality free-kick from Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United on the cusp of half-time. However, Arsenal fought back hard and succeeded, with Declan Rice scoring the equalizer in the 74th minute.

