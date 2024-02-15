Manchester United star names Cristiano Ronaldo as his best-ever teammate, lauds his work ethic and mentality

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has played with.

Speaking on JD Sports, the English right-back said (via a post on X from user handle @CristianoXtra):

“The best player I played with is Cristiano Ronaldo, Because of his work ethic and the way he pushes himself and his mentality.”

Here is the post:

Ronaldo re-joined United in the summer of 2021 under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He stayed at the club till December 2022, after which Ronaldo left United by mutual consent. Wan-Bissaka was a teammate of the Portuguese captain during this time.

He scored 24 goals in 39 games in his first season back but was not a regular starter the following season, before deciding to join Al Nassr in January 2023. Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has registered 39 goals and 13 assists in 45 games for the Saudi Pro League club.

Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw recently praised Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism in an interview with Sky Sports.

Addressing Ronaldo's excellence as a professional in his late 30s, the defender said:

“I think his record speaks for itself, really. What he’s done over football in the last 15 years is incredible. One of the best players to ever play football, I think, and for me, it was a real honor to be able to experience first-hand to play with him to see how he lives his life to see what he does to stay at that top level."

Shaw concluded:

“It was an unbelievable feeling to see him day in, day out and see what he does to really reach that top level and, for me, it was so clear to see why he reached that top level for so many years because he was so professional and every day he did everything 100 per cent."

Shaw and Ronaldo have shared the pitch on 32 occasions, registering two goal contributions in the process.