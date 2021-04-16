Manchester United star Paul Pogba blasts Jose Mourinho 

Paul Pogba has taken a shot at Jose Mourinho while comparing the former Manchester United manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba claims the former Chelsea manager didn't want to talk about his side's loss to United last week and instead tried to talk about Ole's son.

Manchester United defeated Tottenham 3-1 last Sunday, and in a post-match interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a shot at Heung-Min Son. The Manchester United manager claimed he would not feed his son if he had stayed on the ground for three minutes like the Spurs forward did during the game.

Jose Mourinho was quick to reply and claimed he would never do such a thing as he was a caring father.

Pogba: “We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn't want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that's what he does. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho." [@SkySportsPL] pic.twitter.com/EHV7JXVJW2 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 16, 2021

However, things switched when it hit the media, with it being reported that Jose Mourinho took a shot at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. When Paul Pogba was asked about the post-match incident, he told Sky Sports:

"I don't know what happened, I'm sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that's what he does. We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don't need this [war of words], we just focus on us."

Paul Pogba on Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Paul Pogba criticises Jose Mourinho the manager in explosive exclusive interview 👉🏽 https://t.co/PILdlpzy7L pic.twitter.com/R4eKKJ3Qn0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2021

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho had a sinusoidal relationship at Manchester United. The two were inseparable at the start, but things quickly changed and the Frenchman was not in the manager's plans for some time.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the time under Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba said:

"What I have now with Ole is different; he wouldn't go against the players. He wouldn't go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole."

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah."

Manchester United are up against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League, while Tottenham take on Everton tonight.