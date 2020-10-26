Manchester United star Paul Pogba slams The Sun for publishing 'fake news', blasts reports of international retirement

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has threatened legal action against British publication 'The Sun' for suggesting that the Frenchman has retired from international football. The reports suggested the Pogba will retire from international football due to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about Islamic terrorism.

However, the World Cup winner took to Instagram to deny the rumors and call out the tabloid.

"So The Sun did it again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence," the Manchester United star wrote on his Instagram profile.

Paul Pogba threatens legal action against 'The Sun'

Pogba also went on to say that he is taking legal action against the people who published what he calls 'fake news'. He ended his post with an emphatic 'shame on you!' directed at The Sun.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

Paul Pogba, understandably, has been left frustrated by reports dragging him into the Macron controversy. The midfielder won the World Cup with France back in 2018.

Pogba started the season poorly for Manchester United after recovering from the coronavirus. The 27-year-old, though, has arrested his poor form and has performed well in the last three games, when he was used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an impact substitute.

The Frenchman set-up Marcus Rashford's winner against PSG at Paris, Manchester United's first three points in the Champions League group stage. The Red Devils face RB Leipzig on Wednesday at Old Trafford.