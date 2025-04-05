Manchester United star puts house up for sale amid exit rumors - Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has put up his house for sale amid the exit rumors surrounding him. The 20-year-old paid £3.804 million in April 2024 to buy a seven-bedroom mansion in Bowdon in the Greater Manchester area.

Garnacho lives with his girlfriend Eva, their son Enzo, and two dogs. He has now requested the estate agents to put up this property for sale at £3.85 million. As per the report, the agent was instructed to keep this sale a secret.

However, after the listing went live on March 28, one of the Manchester United faithful discovered it. The fan now fears that Garnacho might be on his way out of the club.

The fan said (as per the quote published in The Sun):

“It’s not unusual for a footballer to put their house up for sale. But it is unusual to try and sell a property less than 12 months after buying it, and for just £45,000 more than he paid for it."

However, one source revealed to The Sun that his family members who previously lived with him in the mansion have moved to Spain. Thus, he does not require such a huge space and is perhaps looking for a smaller one.

Manchester United's financial situation is not great. Thus, it is possible that the board is taking a decision to sell one of their finest wingers.

Alejandro Garnacho's tenure at Manchester United

The Argentine winger started his football career in Spain with Atletico Madrid's youth setup. In 2020, he shifted base to England, as he joined the Manchester United U-18 side. In 2022, the fans saw him make his way into the senior team under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An ardent follower of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Garnacho once imitated the latter's 'Siu' celebration after scoring a goal. Be it sitting on the advertisement boards or the 'eu estou aqui' (I'm here), he has reminded many of the Portuguese icon's influence on youngsters.

Garnacho has featured in 132 matches for the Red Devils and has netted 24 goals while providing 17 assists. In the ongoing season, he has done well. He has appeared 46 times across competitions and has scored nine goals and provided eight assists.

If Garnacho leaves Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim and his think-tank would have to find someone who will offer an upgrade to United's wings.

