Manchester United star Raphael Varane names clubs where he would like to finish his career

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has identified Real Madrid and RC Lens as two clubs other than his current one where he would prefer to retire.

Varane, 29, has been one of the most consistent defenders in the world for around a decade. He has won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, four UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid and one EFL Cup with the Red Devils.

Following France's 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina last December, he surprised one and all by announcing his international retirement. He revealed that he made the shocking decision, as he felt both physically and mentally drained due to the congested fixture schedule of modern-day football.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Varane was asked whether he would end his club career at Manchester United. He responded:

"I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. I will not move to another club other than those. But Madrid seems complicated to me. Players don't usually go back there. The most likely outcome is that I will finish in either Manchester or Lens."

On when he might hang up his boots, Varane continued:

"The closer you get to 30, the more you think about it."

Opening up on his surprise international retirement, Varane said:

"You can do this for a few seasons, but after a while you either crash, or you are unrecognisable (from the player you were) for six months or even a year in the field, or you get injured. That's what happens to all great players and that's what I want to avoid."

Varane, who has a contract till June 2025 at Old Trafford, has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season. He has helped them register ten clean sheets in 27 appearances across competitions.

Raphael Varane on much-improved second campaign for Manchester United

Raphael Varane continued that he has been thriving in his second season at Manchester United due to a proper pre-season. He said:

"This season is going well because I had a full pre-season with Manchester United! When was the last time that happened for me? Recent seasons have always finished later and started earlier than usual. We didn't have time to work physically, and when we weren't playing, we only had time for recovery."

Varane is set to return to action for Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League away clash against Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2).

