Manchester United star recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘nap’ celebration with famous TikTok creator in unexpected link-up

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho linked up with popular social media star Iran 'Receba' Ferreira to recreate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous nap celebration.

Ferreira is known for his videos, where the TikTok personality shows off his football skills. He's also a massive fan of the Al-Nassr striker and can be caught showing off the popular "Siuuu" celebration in his clips.

Garnacho has emerged as one of the Red Devils' standout performers this season, contributing seven goals and four assists across competitions. He also spent time with Ronaldo during his second stint at Old Trafford.

The pair shared the pitch six times, recording one joint goal contribution. Garnacho's time with the 39-year-old striker was cut short when Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after his contract at Manchester United mutually terminated midway through the 2022-23 season.

Garnacho, who has said that Ronaldo is his footballing idol, met with Ferreira, and the pair showed off the nap celebration. The Argentine attacker also gifted the social media influencer his Red Devils jersey.

Ferreira boasts an incredible 21.3 million followers on Instagram and had the opportunity to meet his footballing idol Ronaldo in February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals spontaneous decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in 2021

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed how the club had to move quickly to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021. The Portuguese icon was bought from Juventus for a reported €17 million.

However, things didn't go according to plan, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's stay ended on a sour note. After bagging 24 strikes across competitions in the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo found the net just once in the next league campaign.

Hinting that the move wasn't particularly planned well, Solskjaer told the Stick to Football podcast (via Independent):

"It was a very quick decision. We didn't think Cristiano was available and then he was going to move.

"When it became apparent that he was leaving Juventus, obviously there were other clubs that wanted him- but I was excited. They asked me, ‘Would you want us to try this?’. I said yes."

However, Solskjaer was sacked within three months of signing Ronaldo. The Saudi Pro League star then fell out with current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, leading to his departure later in 2022.

