Manchester United star returns to training to hand massive boost to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has reportedly made a return to training to hand a selection boost to boss Erik ten Hag.

Martinez, 25, has been out of action since mid-September owing to a foot surgery. He failed to recover properly from last season's metatarsal injury, which made him miss almost two months earlier this year.

A 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Martinez was substituted off with pain in the same region in his team's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal in September. He came back to play in two losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich, but his foot problem persisted.

Now, according to Sky Sports, the Argentine star has returned to individual training at Carrington on Wednesday (November 22). However, he is not expected to be fit for selection in his team's league encounter against Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26).

So far this season, Martinez has made six appearances for Manchester United. In his absence, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are likely to partner each other at the heart of their team's backline.

Dimitar Berbatov hopes Manchester United star Anthony Martial stays at club this term

Speaking to UK-based betting website Betfar, ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov shared his thoughts on struggling forward Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford. He said (h/t Football365):

"I really hope Martial has a future at Manchester United. I'm a bit biased because I used to play with him, and I saw the quality he has. Everyone knows that he's not working the way he should be."

Berbatov, who played with the Frenchman at AS Monaco, continued:

"He's not using his quality properly and he's struggling because of this. He needs to be shaken up a little bit and there are certain moments where he needs to push hard and change his game."

Urging the Red Devils players to motivate Martial, Berbatov concluded:

"When you've been at a club for a long time, you get complacent. From time to time, you need to challenge yourself and the people around you need to wake you up and say: 'Look, you have so many qualities that you're not using correctly. Wake up, do more and bring it to the team'."

Martial, 27, has been a shadow of his former self for the Red Devils this campaign. He has scored just one goal and provided as many assist in 15 matches, including just four starts, across competitions.

With summer signing Rasmus Hojlund currently nursing a hamstring issue, Martial could make his third Premier League start of the campaign this weekend. He could form an offensive troika with Marcus Rashford and Antony in Manchester United's trip to Everton this Sunday.