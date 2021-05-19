Manchester United star reveals club's biggest problem ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has identified his side's main problem ahead of their Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

The Portuguese midfielder revealed that his side's inability to convert opportunities in front of goal has led to their downfall in their last few games.

Manchester United will head into their final Premier League game against Wolves this weekend on the back of two defeats and one draw at home against Leicester City, Liverpool and Fulham respectively in the Premier League.

Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening robbed them of the chance to seal second place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half thanks to a sublime long-range goal from Edinson Cavani. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were, however, made to rue a number of missed opportunities when Fulham full-back Joel Bryan scored late in the second-half.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has become the club's talisman since joining the club in January 2020. The Portugal international has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions this season.

The midfielder added another assist to his tally for the season against Fulham, but was left frustrated by his side's inability to finish off the game.

Fernandes believes the Red Devils have not lost their way ahead of the Europa League final despite their recent run of poor results.

"No concerns because we all know the focus has to be there. But when you have to end the season without trying to get first place in the Premier League, sometimes we don't do the right things in the right moments, conceding goals and making some mistakes," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"The focus has been there. Today we conceded a goal, well played from Fulham I think. If you look through the performance I think we played really well. We didn't score the chances we had.

"Sometimes it's our problem in games we draw and lose. We create many chances but we don't score. I think in the future this problem will change and now our focus has to be on the next game against Wolves," he added.

Manchester United will be desperate to put in a good performance against Wolves on the final day of the season

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

Manchester United will be eager to bounce back against Wolves on the last day of the season in order to build up some momentum ahead of their Europa League final.

The Europa League final is arguably Manchester United's most important game of the season.

Manchester United have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks but will be looking to put that behind them with a victory over Nuno Espirito Santo's side.