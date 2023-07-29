Manchester United star ruled out for two months following ankle injury - Reports

Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, could be sidelined for two months after sustaining an ankle injury during a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, as per Samuel Luckhurst.

The 18-year-old midfielder was handed a starting spot by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag against Real Madrid. He suffered an unfortunate collision with Rodrygo two minutes into the game on Thursday, July 27.

As Rodrygo made a promising run towards the United goal, he was brought down by Brazilian compatriot Casemiro, resulting in a tumble that landed him on top of Mainoo. The young midfielder was left incapacitated by the impact and was later replaced by Christian Eriksen.

Leaving the match on crutches and sporting a protective boot on his left foot, Kobbie Mainoo's injury appears severe, casting doubt on his immediate future with the team. During the U.S. tour, he emerged as one of the standout players, earning praise from his manager and Manchester United icon Bryan Robson.

Mainoo's impressive performance in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal showcased his potential, leading to speculation that he would secure some first-team playing time in the upcoming season.

Mainoo also had an impactful outing with the club's Under-18 and Under-21 sides in the previous season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in a combined 55 appearances. He also made three senior team appearances, one in Premier League, FA Cup, and the League Cup.

However, this unfortunate injury setback could hinder his progress and delay his much-anticipated breakthrough.

Manchester United has confirmed that young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has suffered an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for the initial part of the 2023/24 season.

In light of Mainoo's absence, Manchester United are now prioritizing the acquisition of a new midfielder. Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said via Twitter:

''Official: Man Utd confirm that Kobbie Mainoo suffered an ‘ankle injury’ and he’s expected ‘to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023/24 season’.…in any case, Man United will push to sign a new midfielder in the next weeks. Sofyan Amrabat remains high on the list.''

pic.twitter.com/0KEG2ykApZ

Kobbie Mainoo's rise to prominence during the U.S. tour had fans and management excited about his potential contribution to the first team. However, the injury setback means the 18-year-old must put his dreams on hold and focus on his recovery.