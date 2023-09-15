Manchester United star's former coach claims ex-Arsenal man Nicklas Bendtner was a 'more naturally-gifted footballer'

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's first coach, Christian Mouroux, has said that former Arsenal attacker Niklas Bendtner was more naturally talented.

Hojlund, 20, has arrived at Old Trafford on a £72 million transfer from Serie A side Atalanta. Having arrived with a injury sustained with Atalanta in pre-season, he made his belated debut for United in a 23-minute cameo in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on September 3.

Although the tall Dane didn't make a goal contribution during his short stay, he impressed many. Despite his imposing height, he's surprisingly quick and has the knack of getting into the right spaces in the opposing box.

Mouroux, who coaches Horsholm-Usserod Idraetsklub in North Zealand, Denmark, has drawn parallels of Hojlund with his compatriot Bendtner:

“A good comparison can be made to the other rising superstar we had in Nicklas Bendtner," he said (as per Sun). “They are both number nines, both very physical and have this twinkle in the eye. They are humorous, outgoing and cheeky."

However, Mouroux added that Bendtner was more naturally gifted:

“Bendtner was probably a more naturally-gifted footballer, but that perhaps made him take things more lightly and get influenced by everything that affects you from the outside when you become a superstar.

Nevertheless, the coach added that success is unlikely to get to Hojlund's head, unlike Bendtner, thanks to his discipline and hard work:

“Rasmus is completely different. Although I’m sure he will probably buy a bigger car and has a nice watch, it will not blow out of proportion. He has the right mentality for it. He is so disciplined. He is very aware of what hard work does for you and it’s hard work that has brought him to where he is today.”

Tipping the 20-year-old for success at Old Trafford, Mouroux concluded:

"Rasmus has never been an arrogant person. But he has always been extremely confident and, more than that, extremely focused. If anyone can (succeed there), I would say it is Rasmus who can cope with that pressure.”

Hojlund is expected to make his first Manchester United start in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16).

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. After opening with a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils stumbled to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

They returned to winning ways against Nottingham Forest at home in their next outing, recovering from a 2-0 deficit inside five minutes to win 3-2. However, Erik ten Hag's side conceded twice in injury time to lose 3-1 at Arsenal just before the international break.

With Manchester United struggling for goals from their attackers, Hojlund has a golden opportunity to make a lasting impression as the side seek a return to winning ways.